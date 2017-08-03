More Politics News

RI Senate due to reconvene to pass $9.2B state budget

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:22 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island Senate is scheduled to reconvene to pass the state budget.

Rhode Island has been operating without a new budget since July 1.

The stalemate has caused uncertainty in local governments as the state government operates at last year's lower spending levels.

The Senate is reconsidering a $9.2 billion budget, already passed by the House, Thursday afternoon.

The budget was hung up over a disagreement between the chambers over details of phasing out the car tax. The Senate passed a budget amendment to block further increases in reimbursement to towns for lost car tax revenue if state revenue drops.

Legislative leaders struck a deal to consider car tax legislation separately to monitor the impact of the phase-out.

That legislation is expected to be considered by the Senate Thursday.

