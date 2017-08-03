Lawmakers target websites that facilitate sex trafficking

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of legislators introducing an act designed to ensure that websites that enable sex trafficking can be held liable.
Collins, a Republican, says the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would provide justice for sex trafficking victims and make sure websites that make trafficking possible can be brought to justice.
The proposal was introduced on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers. The group says the act would clarify a section of the Communications Decency Act to ensure websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.
The lawmakers say the act would allow victims of sex trafficking to seek justice against websites that knowingly made the crimes possible, and eliminate federal liability protections for such websites.
