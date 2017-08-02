Scaramucci memo shows ambitious plans for press office

In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo