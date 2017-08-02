More Politics News

Deputy, suspect shot after altercation at checkpoint

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:26 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss.

A safety checkpoint in Marion County led to an altercation that has left a deputy and a man wounded.

WDAM-TV reports it happened just after midnight Wednesday in the Foxworth community.

Deputies asked Stephen Kitchens to exit his car after he couldn't produce a valid driver's license. Instead, Kitchens fled. Deputies stopped him nearby and again tried to take him into custody. Then a fight began. Deputies shocked Kitchens, who they say had a knife. Kitchens then struck a deputy with his vehicle and another deputy fired shots, striking Kitchens in the leg.

The deputy received treatment for a leg injury.

Kitchens is at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Upon his release, he will face two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges.

