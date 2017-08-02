Rastafarian pot farm shootout sparks religious-use debate

Heidi and Charles Edward Lepp sit in their Sacramento, Calif., home Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, discussing a shooting at the cannabis farm affiliated with their Rastafarian church in Dobbins, Calif., earlier in the day. Heidi Lepp received a call Tuesday morning that a worker at the Northern California farm was pulling up plants and was armed, prompting her to call the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo