Ex-Phoenix Union High School District controller is indicted

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 5:47 PM

PHOENIX

A former controller of the Phoenix Union High School District has been indicted for alleged tax fraud.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Julie Kendall is accused of tampering with payroll information for herself and another employee to receive an extra $19,716 in fraudulent federal and state tax refunds.

Prosecutors say Kendall allegedly reduced the amount of taxable income on their W-2 forms to receive a larger refund from December 2012 to January 2016.

The scheme was uncovered when the falsified retirement contributions exceed the federal retirement contribution limit, causing the district to issue checks totaling $8,400 for the excess amount.

Kendall is facing 12 felony counts including fraudulent schemes and artifices, computer tampering, violation of duties of a custodian of public monies, and aiding in preparing false tax documents.

