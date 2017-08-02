Democratic Conference endorses Jones for Senate

The Alabama Democratic Conference is endorsing Doug Jones in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
The group, known as the black wing of the state Democratic Party, announced this week that it was endorsing Jones in the Aug. 15 primary.
The ADC has traditionally been an influential player in state politics by endorsing candidates in the Democratic primaries and distributing sample ballots marked with the group's picks at polling places.
Jones served as U.S. attorney in Alabama during the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for prosecuting Klansmen for the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four little girls.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee in December.
