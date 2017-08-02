Miami mayor: Upgrades needed to fight floods, rising seas

Miami's mayor says the low-lying city "cannot fight nature," but he's pushing for infrastructure upgrades to handle floodwaters and rising seas.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Emily drenched Miami and Miami Beach with 6 inches of rain Tuesday, flooding some streets until water rose above vehicle doors. In downtown Miami, a courthouse and a parking garage remained closed Wednesday due to flood damage.
Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado on Wednesday launched a bond initiative for public projects such as new pumps and storm water plans that address the effects of climate change.
WFOR-TV quoted Regalado as saying Miami "cannot fight nature, but we can do something to remedy the consequences."
Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said in a statement that he ordered emergency purchases of generators for storm water pumps that lost power during the deluge.
