Concerns raised about Koch donation to University of Utah

A group from the University of Utah is raising concerns about a $10 million donation from the conservative billionaire Koch brothers.
They say in a letter released Tuesday that Koch donations are aimed at supporting academic work in line with their views, so accepting the money could make the university into a vehicle for political goals like climate change skepticism.
Political science professor and letter author Mark Button says 85 faculty members, students and staff have signed the letter.
University spokesman Chris Nelson says the school doesn't review donors' political beliefs, but the agreement with the Charles Koch Foundation contains strict limits to protect the school's autonomy. He says is committed to rigorous climate change research.
Charles and David Koch are known for pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into backing conservative and libertarian causes.
