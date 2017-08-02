Russia reserving right for more retaliatory steps on US

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, with a monument to Russian revolutionary workers in the foreground. President Donald Trump on Aug. 2, signed what he called a "seriously flawed" bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions. Moscow has responded to a White House announcement that Trump intended to sign the bill, by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo