South Carolina nuclear woes could impact Virginia

The recent decisions of South Carolina energy companies to abandon construction of two unfinished nuclear reactors over their high costs could affect whether Virginia goes forward with a pricey new reactor of its own.
Dominion Energy is considering whether to move forward with North Anna 3, a reactor projected to cost about $25 billion and to significantly raise electric rates.
The company has said the project doesn't make economic sense now but that it could in the future, as nuclear power provides reliable, carbon-free energy.
Sen. Frank Wagner, a leader in energy issues in the state Senate, told Dominion Energy officials at a committee hearing Wednesday that South Carolina's woes concerned him about the viability of North Anna 3.
