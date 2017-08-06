Federal judge in South Texas honored for her achievements

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY AUG 6 AND THEREAFTER - U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle, seen in a July 14, 2017 photo, was recently honored with the Sarah T. Hughes Women Lawyers of Achievement award by the State Bar of Texas. Tagle was the first women state district judge in Texas, the first Mexican-American woman county court judge in Texas and the first Mexican-American woman U.S. district judge in Texas. Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP Rachel Denny Clow