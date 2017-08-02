More Politics News

Officials investigating illegal wild horse hazing report

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:47 PM

CASTLE DALE, Utah

The Bureau of Land Management and the Emery County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation after a photographer reported seeing members of the sheriff's search and rescue team harassing wild mustangs.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vtOC7C ) the photographer captured images of men on ATV and bikes chasing horses July 9. She has another photograph that shows the vehicles were transported in a truck with the sheriff's logo.

BLM spokeswoman Lisa Reid says the photographer handed over the photos and a video to the BLM, which has begun an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff says the men were in the area to searching for a missing family. She told the newspaper on Monday that their search brought them close to the wild horses and the men reported that to the sheriff.

