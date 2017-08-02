More Politics News

Expect little on vetoes when lawmakers return to Raleigh

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:23 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina General Assembly returns Thursday from a five-week hiatus, but don't expect them to consider overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, their mandated reason for coming to Raleigh.

A key House member says those decisions likely will be delayed until next month because several legislators will be absent. They may consider voting on other pending legislation, and several lawmakers will remain Friday to talk more about redrawing General Assembly districts. Redistricting has taken on urgency since federal judges this week ordered new maps by Sept. 1.

Cooper vetoed four bills from the 110 on his desk when the legislature adjourned this year's primary work session on June 30. He's vetoed five other bills this year, but all were overridden by the Republican-controlled legislature.

