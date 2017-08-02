Mississippi city needs new police chief, consultant says

A law enforcement consultant is recommending that a Mississippi city replace its police chief.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that Columbus leaders received a 95-page report from K.B. Turner, chairman of the Criminology and Criminal Justice Department at the University of Memphis.
Turner says Police Chief Oscar Lewis has put Columbus in "a precarious situation" by not having enough officers on duty. Turner says staffing levels dropped by one-third after Lewis was hired in January 2016.
Lewis declined to comment on the report after city leaders heard a summary of it Tuesday.
WCBI-TV reports that 30 new officers will be working by the end of the year.
Turner says now would be a good time to replace the chief.
