More Politics News

Owner of Wisconsin brewery sues 2 large brewing companies

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 12:48 PM

MADISON, Wis.

A Canadian company that owns a brewery in southern Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging antitrust violations by two of the world's largest brewing companies.

Mountain Crest says in the suit filed Tuesday that AB InBev of Belgium and Molson Coors Brewing Co. in Denver had an arrangement with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario from 2000 to 2015 that restricted the sale of other U.S. beer in the Canadian province.

The suit says the companies violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The company says the agreement limited Mountain Crest's growth and sales. The company seeks lost revenue and $200,000 in punitive damages.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Alberta-based company owns Minhas Craft Brewery in Monroe.

AB InBev and Molson Coors spokesmen didn't return the newspaper's request for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video