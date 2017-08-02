Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, front, army commanders and ministers follow a guard of honour at the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before a meeting of High Military Council in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Yildirim joined top commanders for one of the military's most important meetings to promote officers or dismiss others for disciplinary reasons.
Turkey replaces top military chiefs in leadership reshuffle

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 12:57 PM

ISTANBUL

The spokesman for Turkey's president has announced a reshuffle of the country's senior military officials, replacing commanders of its three military branches.

Following an annual meeting of the Supreme Military Council Wednesday, Ibrahim Kalin said Yasar Guler, Adnan Ozbal and Hasan Kucukakyuz will take command of the country's army, navy and air force respectively.

Since the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, Turkey has arrested 169 generals and admirals suspected of involvement in the attempted overthrow of the government and president.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim chaired the meeting, which included top ministers and current military commanders.

State-run Anadolu news agency said it's the third time since last summer's failed coup that the previously "top secret" meeting is being held at the prime ministry in Ankara, instead of at the military's headquarters.

