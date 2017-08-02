More Politics News

Court upholds conviction in police informant killing

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 11:37 AM

FARMINGTON, Maine

A Maine court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty in killing a Lewiston resident who told police about a friend's involvement in a burglary.

The Maine Supreme Court rejected the appeal of 29-year-old Michael McNaughton on Tuesday. McNaughton was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 20-year-old Romeo Parent.

Prosecutors say Parent was beaten, strangled and stabbed in 2013 by McNaughton and another man for being a "snitch."

McNaughton's lawyer had argued jury statements and police photographs should have been blocked from trial.

The man's co-defendant, William True, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A third man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the crime.

