Court upholds conviction in police informant killing

A Maine court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty in killing a Lewiston resident who told police about a friend's involvement in a burglary.
The Maine Supreme Court rejected the appeal of 29-year-old Michael McNaughton on Tuesday. McNaughton was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 20-year-old Romeo Parent.
Prosecutors say Parent was beaten, strangled and stabbed in 2013 by McNaughton and another man for being a "snitch."
McNaughton's lawyer had argued jury statements and police photographs should have been blocked from trial.
The man's co-defendant, William True, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
A third man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the crime.
Comments