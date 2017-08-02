Maryland county: Tornado damaged 155 Kent Island buildings

County officials say the tornado that ripped through an island in Maryland last week damaged more than 100 buildings.
The Capital Gazette reported Wednesday that Queen Anne's County released information about damage the tornado caused after it tore through Kent Island on July 24. The tornado had more than 100 mph (150 kph) winds and was rated EF2 on the F-scale from EF0 to EF5.
The county says 11 of the 155 damaged buildings were destroyed.
County Emergency Services assistant chief David Rivett says the early estimates and could rise as officials and insurance representatives continue surveying the area. Rivett says the damage included businesses and homes.
County officials will hold a Tornado Recovery Town Hall meeting Thursday in Stevensville to update residents and hear suggestions about local agencies' response.
