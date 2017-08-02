More Politics News

Shelter in place lifted at US Navy base after bomb threat

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 11:25 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

A bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk prompted a temporary shelter in place order for parts of the base that has since been lifted.

The station said in a statement that someone called in the threat to 911 early Wednesday. Additional working dogs were brought in to sweep areas on base.

Officials say one dog detected something on a vehicle in the Pier 14 area. But after an extensive inspection, the bomb squad determined that it was not a threat.

Officials say normal operations have resumed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video