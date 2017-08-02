Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., holds his first news conference since the Republican health care bill collapsed last week due to opposition within the GOP ranks, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, on Capitol Hill Washington.
Senate moving swiftly? It happens when lawmakers can do it

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 11:21 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate, better known for its glacial pace, is moving swiftly on nominations and legislation.

That's what a dose of bipartisanship and a desire to get out of Washington for August will do to a backlog. Late Tuesday, the Senate confirmed a new FBI director, Christopher Wray, and eight nominees for the Defense Department, including Richard Spencer to serve as Navy Secretary.

With Republicans and Democrats in agreement, the Senate also approved a pair of bills addressing problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs, including a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fix a looming budget crisis

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the Senate was working to complete a bill on FDA user fees and confirm even more nominees.

The House recessed last Friday.

