The Latest: Journalists lightly wounded in IS blast in Syria

This Monday, July 31, 2017 photo released by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent gathering in the Syrian border village of Fleeta. The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media released videos and photos of buses and ambulances near the Lebanese border town of Arsal and the Syrian village of Fleeta preparing for the evacuations. The second round of an exchange between Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and Syria's al-Qaida affiliate that would lead to thousands of refugees resettled in Syria. Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)