Former tribal leader's wife admits not reporting child abuse

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:19 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The wife of a former Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader convicted of sexually abusing a girl has agreed to plead guilty to failing to report the abuse.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Rhonda Krein Fool Bear signed a plea deal with federal prosecutors Wednesday in which she admitted not alerting law enforcement. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a charge alleging that she lied at the trial of Robert Fool Bear Sr.

Krein Fool Bear's attorney declined to comment on the case.

Robert Fool Bear was convicted in April. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 23.

