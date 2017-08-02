Romania observes deaths of thousands of Roma in Holocaust

People attend a commemoration marking the extermination of thousands of Gypsies at a Nazi concentration camp, backdropped by the photograph of a survivor, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Romania's foreign ministry said young generations should be educated about "this tragic episode in European history" referring to Aug. 2, 1944 when some 3,000 Roma were exterminated in the gas chambers at Auschwitz.. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo