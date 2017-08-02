More Politics News

Republican US Rep. Diane Black to run for Tennessee governor

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:33 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black is running for governor in Tennessee.

Black made the announcement Wednesday morning on her campaign website. In a video, she says she believes in conservative values and would fight for the right things as governor.

Other Republican candidates for governor so far include state House Speaker Beth Harwell, state Sen. Mae Beavers, businessman Randy Boyd and businessman Bill Lee. Karl Dean, the former mayor of Nashville, is running on the Democratic side.

Black is in charge of one of the most powerful committees in Congress, the House Budget Committee. She was named interim chair in January when President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Tom Price of Georgia to become secretary of Health and Human Services.

Before being elected to Congress, Black served as a state lawmaker.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

