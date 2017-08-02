More Politics News

Ex-state's attorney accused again of failing to pay taxes

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:30 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

Authorities say a former Bennett County state's attorney convicted of tax evasion has once again failed to pay taxes.

Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Orrock, of Rapid City, is facing sentencing later this month after failing to pay $17,000 in federal taxes he had collected from his employees at the Black Hills Patrol security agency in 2015.

Orrock was arrested again July 21 on accusations that he hasn't paid business taxes this year, which would be a violation of his conditional release.

His attorney, Stanton Anker, told the Rapid City Journal following a court hearing Monday that the employment taxes for the first and second quarters of this year have now been paid.

