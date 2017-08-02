More Politics News

Appeals court revives man's lawsuit over Ferguson protests

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 8:21 AM

ST. LOUIS

An appeals court has revived a man's lawsuit claiming police violated his civil rights in 2014 when they arrested him during protests of the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting death of Michael Brown.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a judge's dismissal of Dwayne Matthews Jr.'s case against police. Matthews says police beat him, held his head under water in a culvert and used pepper spray on him.

He was among 10 people who alleged in the lawsuit that police used excessive force against Ferguson protesters in the days after 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was shot and killed by white officer Darren Wilson.

A judge last year threw out the lawsuit. The 8th Circuit revived only Matthews' claims.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video