More Politics News

Father of Philando Castile wants a portion of settlement

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:57 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. The Star Tribune reports Frazier has asked a Hennepin County judge to give him $500,000 and disputes claims that he was absent from his son's life.

Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, has petitioned the court for $2 million with the remaining amount going to the attorneys. A judge is expected to review the petition Wednesday.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop seconds after he informed Officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after testifying that Castile ignored commands not to reach for the gun.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video