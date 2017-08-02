More Politics News

Germany blasts Vietnam over 'kidnap' of former oil executive

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:56 AM

BERLIN

Germany says it is giving a representative of Vietnam's intelligence services 48 hours to leave the country after what it describes as the kidnapping in Berlin of a former Vietnamese oil executive.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Wednesday the German government has "no serious doubts" that Vietnam's embassy and intelligence services were involved in kidnapping Trinh Xuan Thanh on Jul.23.

Schaefer said the incident "has the potential to negatively influence relations in a massive way." He called it "an extreme breach of trust."

The Vietnamese ambassador was summoned to the ministry Tuesday.

Vietnam has said that former businessman had turned himself in to police in Vietnam on Monday.

