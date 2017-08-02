More Politics News

Court clerk arrested for embezzling money from court

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:45 AM

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss.

A former deputy clerk at a Justice Court in Mississippi has been arrested after authorities say she embezzled more than $100,000.

The Sun Herald report s 40-year-old Dana Sue Beaman was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Beaman was a deputy clerk in the Hancock County Justice Court between 2008 through 2011.

Beaman told investigators in an interview that she took $4,000. State Auditor Stacey Pickering says his team found the number to be larger than expected.

Pickering's office filed a demand requiring she pay back nearly $200,000, which includes the more than $100,000 she allegedly embezzled, plus nearly $87,000 in interest and recovery cost.

Justice Court clerks have several duties including collecting fines for misdemeanor criminal cases and traffic violations.

It's unclear if Beaman has a lawyer.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video