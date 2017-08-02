FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek answers questions to media during a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic, The Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister says he is “very disappointed” with a Turkish court ruling that sentenced two Czech nationals to stiff prison terms. Lubomir Zaoralek says Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova were given six years and three months on Monday after Turkish authorities accused them of belonging to YPG, a Kurdish group that has been battling the Islamic State militants with the aid of U.S. airstrikes but which Turkey considers a terrorist group.
2 Czechs imprisoned in Turkey for links to Kurdish group

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:43 AM

PRAGUE

The Czech Republic's foreign minister says he is disappointed that a Turkish court sentenced two Czech nationals to stiff prison terms for belonging to a Kurdish militant group.

Turkey accuses Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova of belonging to YPG, a Kurdish group that has been battling Islamic State militants with the aid of U.S. airstrikes. Turkey considers YPG a terrorist group.

The two were arrested Nov. 13 in Sirnak province while trying to cross Turkey's border to Iraq. They were sentenced to six years and three months on Wednesday.

Czech officials rejected they had anything to do with terrorism.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek says his ministry will do all it can to ensure their appeal will be dealt with properly.

