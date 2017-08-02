2 Czechs imprisoned in Turkey for links to Kurdish group

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek answers questions to media during a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic, The Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister says he is “very disappointed” with a Turkish court ruling that sentenced two Czech nationals to stiff prison terms. Lubomir Zaoralek says Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova were given six years and three months on Monday after Turkish authorities accused them of belonging to YPG, a Kurdish group that has been battling the Islamic State militants with the aid of U.S. airstrikes but which Turkey considers a terrorist group. Petr David Josek,file AP Photo