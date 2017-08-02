Travis Bell Travis Bell Photography
Travis Bell Travis Bell Photography

More Politics News

SC gov hopeful proud of the Confederacy, backs flag removal

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:40 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A Republican running for South Carolina governor says she's "not backtracking" in her support for lawmakers' efforts to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds but says she's proud of the Confederacy.

Hours after speaking to a grassroots GOP gathering in the conservative Upstate, Catherine Templeton told The Associated Press on Tuesday night she's "proud of the Confederacy." But Templeton says she still stands by a 2015 document expressing support for then-Gov. Nikki Haley and state lawmakers for removing the flag in the wake of the massacre of nine black worshippers at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

Templeton says killer Dylann Roof "took our symbol and turned it into hate" but says she's proud of the state's history and won't apologize for that.

Gov. Henry McMaster is also running in 2018. His campaign declined to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video