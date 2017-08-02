More Politics News

Bloomington mayor makes solar push ahead of state law change

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 5:44 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Bloomington's mayor is making a push to expand the use of solar power in the city before a new state law curtails the economic benefits to Indiana's solar panel owners.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton is planning an estimated $15 million project for solar systems at 29 city buildings and sites, such as its wastewater treatment plant and city fire stations. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that would result in 14 percent of city government's electricity coming from solar.

Hamilton also called on public to help "solarize Bloomington" with solar panel installations by Dec. 31.

That's when state law takes effect scaling back the compensation to panel owners who feed excess power to the electrical grid. Utility companies maintain that compensation has been too generous.

