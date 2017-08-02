More Politics News

Senate OKs bills to address VA budget crisis, claims backlog

By HOPE YEN Associated Press

August 02, 2017 4:42 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate has approved a pair of bills taking aim at urgent problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs

It has cleared a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fix a looming budget crisis. Lawmakers have also adopted new measures to pare down a rapidly growing backlog of veterans' disability claims.

Both bills passed Tuesday night by unanimous vote.

The spending package provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense. VA Secretary David Shulkin had warned that without congressional action the program would run out of money by mid-August, disrupting medical care for thousands of veterans.

