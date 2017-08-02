One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close.
One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close. Elaine Thompson AP Photo

More Politics News

Durkan takes early lead in primary to replace Seattle mayor

By LISA BAUMANN and CHRIS GRYGIEL Associated Press

August 02, 2017 3:49 AM

SEATTLE

Early returns in Seattle's primary election show former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leading in a crowded race to replace Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle voters were narrowing the field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two who will run against each other in a November election. Durkan had captured 31.6 percent of the first votes tallied by Tuesday evening in the all mail-in election.

Urban planner Cary Moon and attorney Nikkita Oliver were vying for second place with 15.6 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. Followed by former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell with 11.8 percent, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2 percent.

Ballots will continue to be counted over the next several days.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray in May dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video