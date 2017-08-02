Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Hispanic business owners and community members at the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce in Lansing, Mich. Republican senators are bucking President Donald Trump’s calls to revive the health care debate. And Trump just ousted his only top White House aide with deep links to the Republican Party. Trump’s fundraising prowess is the engine of the Republican National Committee and a lifeline for every Republican planning to rely on the party for financial help during next year’s congressional races. “The president is somebody who absolutely is an asset when it comes to fundraising,” Ronna Romney McDaniel said. Christopher Hermann, File AP Photo