Anti-India strike, security lockdown shuts disputed Kashmir

Unidentified relatives comfort wailing Rukaya Firdous, pregnant wife of a Kashmiri civilian who was killed during a protest near the site of gun battle at her residence in Begumbagh, about 32 kilometers

20miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Large anti-India protests and clashes spearheaded mostly by students erupted in disputed Kashmir on Tuesday after government forces killed two senior militants in a gunbattle and fatally shot a protester during an ensuing demonstration demanding an end to Indian rule.