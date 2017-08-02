Tillerson assures North Korea 'We are not your enemy'

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Tillerson hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with his boss. But Trump’s top diplomat he says he’s comfortable in his job and in his relationship with the commander in chief. Speaking to reporters at a nearly hour-long news conference at the State Department on Aug. 1, Tillerson sought to dispel speculation that he is frustrated and looking for a way out. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo