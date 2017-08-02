Town officials consider replacement for closing prison

Officials in Vermont continue to search for a way to repurpose the state's most expensive correctional facility as they begin the process of closing it.
WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vhmUut ) the Southeast State Correctional Facility in Windsor has been forced to close by the Vermont Legislature. Lawmakers cited steep costs in their decision.
The Department of Corrections has begun finding jobs for prison staff. However, the future of the 100-acre complex remains unclear.
Windsor's town manager, Tom Marsh, says officials are concerned about leaving the facility unattended once it's shuttered. According to corrections officials, a repurposing plan will be submitted in November, after closing.
Greenhouses, solar panels and transitional housing have all been mentioned as possible replacements. Windsor officials say they hope they have a voice in the reuse of the facility.
