Kentucky governor appoints judge in Bourbon, Scott, Woodford

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:29 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a new circuit judge for Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.

Bevin's office announced Tuesday that Jeremy Mattox of Georgetown will replace Judge Rob Johnson, who was recently appointed to the Court of Appeals.

Mattox is a graduate of Georgetown College and University of Kentucky College of Law. He has been in private practice in Georgetown.

Mattox said in a news release from Bevin's office that he's honored by the opportunity.

Circuit court judicial vacancies are filled by the governor from a list of three names submitted by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

The release said Mattox's appointment will take effect on Aug. 25, and he'll serve until the November 2018 election.

