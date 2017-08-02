More Politics News

Public can comment on West Virginia education plan draft

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:29 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Education is allowing the public to comment on a draft of a state replacement plan for the No Child Left Behind Act.

States must submit their plans this year to the U.S. Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December 2015 and replaces No Child Left Behind. The state Department of Education's plan will be submitted Sept. 18 and will be available for review until Aug. 30.

ESSA represents a shift from broad federal oversight to greater flexibility of primary and secondary education at the state and local levels. ESSA requires all states to develop plans that address standards, assessments, accountability and support for struggling schools.

The draft is available on the department's website.

___

Online:

http://wvde.state.wv.us

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video