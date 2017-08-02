Former Bullitt Co. deputy sentenced for drug trafficking

A former law enforcement officer in Bullitt County has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and hiding the money he made from the drug deals.
Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Christopher A. Mattingly was a special deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office when he brought in more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California and a smaller amount of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville says the drug trafficking happened between 2014 and 2015.
Mattingly pleaded guilty to trafficking and money laundering charges. A release from the U.S. Attorney says Mattingly hid the money in bank accounts and also used it to pay for more marijuana shipments.
Mattingly will be on supervised release for five years after his sentence is served.
