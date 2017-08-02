Cowboy image drawing more Chinese tourists to Cody

ADVANCE FOR AUG. 2, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this June 2017 photo, Quilian Shi, left, and Longcheng Zheng and look at pictures on a phone after posing with a John Wayne cutout at Cody Firearms Experience in Cody, Wyo. Buses carrying perhaps 50 tourists making one-night stopovers or lunch-time pauses make up the majority of Chinese tourists to Cody, but more families are flying to large regional cities such as Salt Lake City or Denver, renting cars and touring on their own. The Cody Enterprise via AP Raymond Hillegas