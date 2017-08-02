This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred.
This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred. Wayne Parry AP Photo

Soggy shore town weighs renewed court fight against dunes

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

August 02, 2017 12:07 AM

MARGATE, N.J.

A soggy New Jersey shore town will decide Wednesday morning whether to resume its costly and thus far futile court battle against protective sand dunes.

Officials in Margate, a coastal town just south of Atlantic City, will decide whether to seek a court injunction to halt half-finished dune work that has caused huge ponds of standing water on the beach.

In years of opposition and lawsuits trying to block the project before it started, Margate officials and individual homeowners argued that the dunes would trap water up against a wooden bulkhead at the sand's edge.

When weekend storms dumped a half-foot of water on Margate, that's exactly what happened.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday started pumping the water over the dunes as a short-term fix.

