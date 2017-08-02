AP Glance: Venezuela opposition leaders targeted by state

FILE - In this Saturday, July 8, 2017, file photo, Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez holds a national flag as he greets supporters outside his home in Caracas, Venezuela, following his release from prison and being placed under house arrest after more than three years in military lockup. Allies of two Venezuelan opposition leaders say Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken by authorities from the homes where they were under house arrest. Video posted on the Twitter account of Lopez's wife early Tuesday, Aug. 1, shows a man being taken away from a Caracas home by state security agents. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo