November election set to fill seat in Mississippi Senate

Gov. Phil Bryant has set a Nov. 7 special election to fill a vacancy in the Mississippi Senate.
The winner will serve the final half of a four-year term in District 10 in parts of Marshall and Tate counties.
Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs resigned from the Senate on Monday to become manager of a local utility company. He had been in the Senate since January 2008 and was the chamber's Democratic leader.
Candidates in special elections run without party labels.
The qualifying deadline is Sept. 18. If nobody wins a majority Nov. 7, the runoff will be Nov. 28.
Republicans hold 32 of 52 seats in the state Senate.
