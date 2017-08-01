More Politics News

VA clinic in northern Indiana to double in size next year

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:47 PM

PERU, Ind.

A Veterans Affairs clinic in northern Indiana will double in size next year as part of a push to expand medical services to the region's veterans.

Jay Miller is associate director of operations for the VA's Northern Indiana Health Care System, which oversees the Peru outpatient clinic.

Miller tells the Kokomo Tribune the project would expand the clinic's size to about 20,000 square feet and double the number of veterans it can treat from about 3,000 to about 6,000.

The clinic about 80 miles north of Indianapolis would also double its primary-care providers from three to six.

Miller says the expanded clinic will open next year. The expansion had been planned for 2020, but was expedited after veterans expressed concerns about their quality of care and wait times in December.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video