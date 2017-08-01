Top backers renew support for union at Nissan in Mississippi

Actor and human rights activist Danny Glover, applauds with UAW members and Nissan employees at the UAW Canton, Miss., headquarters during a workers' rally, near the Nissan vehicle assembly plant, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Glover participated in the small rally to maintain workers' morale, while UAW workers set up an informational line outside employee entrances at the Nissan plant. The UAW has a vote scheduled Aug. 3-4, on whether it should represent the 3,700 full time company workers. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo