More Politics News

Government may reverse decision on student loan servicing

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:06 PM

WASHINGTON

The Education Department says it may reconsider its decision to move the servicing of $1.3 trillion in federal student loans to a single provider.

The department announced Tuesday that while student borrowers will have access to a single user platform, backend customer services could be provided by either one or multiple contractors.

The department had said in May that it would be switching to a single contractor. That decision came under criticism from some Republican and Democratic lawmakers and student debt groups. They argued that relying on a single contractor eliminates competition and could cause that provider to become too big to fail.

The Education Department will engage industry groups in designing the new system. A decision on how many contractors to use will be made in the coming months.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video