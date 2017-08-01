More Politics News

Joe Arpaio's legacy still being felt months after his defeat

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and ASTRID GALVAN Associated Press

August 01, 2017 5:27 PM

PHOENIX

The fallout over Joe Arpaio's legacy as the longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is expected to linger on, even after he was ousted from office last year convicted of a crime this week.

The taxpayer cost from a racial profiling case that led to his criminal conviction is expected to reach $92 million by next summer.

People who were illegally detained when Arpaio violated a court order in the profiling case will still need to be compensated.

And Latinos say his legacy lives on in the form of fear.

A judge found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt-of-court Monday for intentionally defying a 2011 order in the profiling case to stop his patrols.

Arpaio, who plans to appeal the verdict, declined a request Tuesday for an interview.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video