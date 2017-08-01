Joe Arpaio's legacy still being felt months after his defeat

The fallout over Joe Arpaio's legacy as the longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is expected to linger on, even after he was ousted from office last year convicted of a crime this week.
The taxpayer cost from a racial profiling case that led to his criminal conviction is expected to reach $92 million by next summer.
People who were illegally detained when Arpaio violated a court order in the profiling case will still need to be compensated.
And Latinos say his legacy lives on in the form of fear.
A judge found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt-of-court Monday for intentionally defying a 2011 order in the profiling case to stop his patrols.
Arpaio, who plans to appeal the verdict, declined a request Tuesday for an interview.
Comments